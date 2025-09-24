Cade McNelly Returns for Second Pro Season in Tulsa

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the re-signing of defenseman Cade McNelly for the 2025-26 season.

McNelly, 23, returns to Tulsa after recording six assists and 76 PIM in a delayed-start, 31-game rookie campaign last season. The second-year Oiler also skated in three of Tulsa's five postseason contests.

"Cade joined the team just after Christmas last year," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "He made his presence felt right away fighting Garrett Klotz in one of his first games. He did really well against arguably the best fighter in the league, which was a big statement to his toughness and ability as a fighter. He isn't just a fighter who is a liability either. He was really dependable defensively for us and was a pro-level player from the start despite not playing the previous season. This year he comes in with pro experience and gets to attend our training camp, and he will be a more polished player for us."

A left-handed blueliner, McNelly's six points were registered in three separate two-assist contests. Despite 2024-25 being his first professional campaign, McNelly attended NHL training camp with Los Angeles Kings in 2021, featuring for the Kings at the 2021 Arizona Rookie Faceoff tournament.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound defenseman played his junior hockey in the WHL, racking up 17 points (6g, 11a) and 317 PIM in 122 games - all but one coming with the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Westlock, Alberta native led the WHL in PIM during the 2019-20 season, logging 110 to go along with 10 points (3g, 7a) in just 40 appearances.

McNelly finished his amateur career with stints in the BCHL with Vernon Vipers and also played for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

McNelly joins announced blueliners Duggie Lagrone, Mike McKee and Michael Davies as well as forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong, Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry, Tyrell Goulbourne, Adam McMaster and Matt Koethe as announced skaters. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased HERE

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







