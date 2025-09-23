Bison Bolster Blue Line with Three Additions

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defensemen Theo Calvas, Parker Gavlas and Jesper Solomon Frisell to ECHL standard player contracts.

Calvas, 27, brings a wealth of experience to the blueline, having totaled 60 points (14g, 46a) in 241 games over seven ECHL seasons. Last season, he recorded one goal and six points in 32 games.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound Southfield, Michigan, native has maintained a +35 rating and registered 126 penalty minutes in his professional career. In Juniors, Calvas played 211 games in the OHL and recorded 54 points (7g, 47a).

Gavlas, 26, appeared in five games with the Norfolk Admirals after a 63-game collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan where he put up 15 points (2g, 13a). The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman played over 120 games in the WHL with Regina, Edmonton and Medicine Hat, coming away with 37 points (6g, 31a) and a +32 rating.

Solomon Frisell, 27, played last season with Rungsted Seier Capital in Metal Ligaen, the highest level of hockey in Denmark.

From Karlskrona, Sweden, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound defenseman spent the previous seven seasons playing minor pro hockey in Sweden's HockeyEttan, totaling 111 points (29g, 82a) in 222 games.

Tickets for all Bison home games are currently on sale through Full Season Memberships! Pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Single-game tickets are now available for Opening Night on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase Opening Night tickets today.







ECHL Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.