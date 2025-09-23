Steelheads Sign Goaltender Nolan Maier

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Nolan Maier to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Maier, 24, enters his fourth professional season, his first in Idaho after spending the last years splitting time in the AHL and ECHL. Last season under an AHL contract with the Providence he played one game for the Bruins while appearing in 22 games for their ECHL affiliate the Maine Mariners posting a (10-11-1) record with a 2.93 goals against average and .897 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172lb netminder spent his first two professional seasons under an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms while also suiting up for their ECHL affiliate the Reading Royals. He has collectively appeared in 86 ECHL games with a (37-37-8) record with a 2.98 goals against average and .889 save percentage while pitching a (6-3-2) record in 11 AHL games with a 2.88 goals against average and .886 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, the Yorkton, SK native played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2017-22 with the Saskatoon Blades where he went (122-72-18) in 216 games with a 2.89 goals against average and .905 save percentage.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 28th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







ECHL Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.