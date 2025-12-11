Rush Game Notes: December 11, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans

Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush forward Blake Bennett (left) faces off with the Allen Americans

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have won five of their last six games and begin a three-game home series with the Allen Americans tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush won a shootout thriller over the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-2, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday, clinching a three-game series sweep. Ryan Chyzowski scored the Rush's two goals in regulation, a power play goal in the first and a 5-on-5 tally in the second. Rapid City controlled shots and possession for much of the game, outshooting the Knight Monsters, 46-35. Tahoe did tie the game early in the third, forcing the Rush's sixth overtime session of the season. Despite numerous high-quality looks and dominant possession, Rapid City could not score in the seven allotted minutes. In the shootout, the Rush took command. Chyzowski and Blake Bennett scored on their penalty shots, while Nathan Torchia denied Tahoe's first two shooters for a 2-0 victory in the shootout.

PASSING THE TORCH

Nathan Torchia had not played a game since April 9th, and did not dress in any game this season until last Wednesday. He made up for lost time with a brilliant performance on Saturday. The 25-year-old rookie stopped 33 of 35 shots during the run of play and both shootout attempts.

LOCKED IT DOWN

Rapid City's defense and goaltending took on the top-ranked offense in the ECHL, and came away with their best series of the season. The Rush allowed just five total goals- and only three even-strength goals- in three games at Tahoe. Arsenii Sergeev and Nathan Torchia combined to make 109 saves on 114 shots for a .956 save percentage in the series.

BROOMS OUT

The Rush picked up their first series sweep of the season and have now won five of their last six games, all coming against the top two teams in the Mountain Division. Rapid City has outscored their opponents 24-13 in that span. For the first time since October 31st, the Rush are above .500, at 10-9-2.

IT WAS CHYZ SERIES

Ryan Chyzowski collected two points in each of the three games against Tahoe (3-3- 6), joining Ryan Wagner as the only members of the Rush to have a six-point week. Chyzowski has vaulted up to second on the team in scoring and leads the way in plus-minus.

MAKING THE PPGs COUNT

The Rush have scored just six power play goals this season, but those victories on special teams have resulted in wins: Rapid City is 4-0-1 when scoring a power play goal and 6-2-1 when not allowing a goal on their penalty kill. Both trends stayed true last Saturday.

MORIN GOES BACK UP

Flames prospect Étienne Morin was recalled by Calgary to the Wranglers on Sunday, finishing his second stint with the Rush. Morin scored his first professional goal with the Rush on November 28th.

NOTHING BUT WHITE-KNUCKLERS

The Rush lead the ECHL with 12 of their 21 games being decided by one goal. While only Saturday's game at Tahoe was a one-goal game, all three matchups were either tied or within one goal with two minutes remaining in regulation.

A RARE THURSDAY

Tonight is the first of just three Thursday games, all of them at The Monument Ice Arena. This kicks off the Rush's first 'three-in-three' of the season.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

