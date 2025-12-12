Knight Monsters Back in the Win Column with 4-1 Victory over Tulsa

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on the road Thursday night by a score of 4 to 1.

In the first period, the scoring started early. Trent Swick scored in the opening five minutes on the power play as Tahoe took a quick 1-0 lead. However, just 19 seconds later, the Oilers would respond as newly appointed captain Tyrell Goulbourne tied the game with a goal of his own. At the 8:24 mark of the period, Adam Pitters scored on the power play off a pretty pass from Luke Adam to give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 lead heading into the locker room.

In the second period, Tahoe got a pair of goals from defensemen. Samuel Mayer scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 3-1 just two minutes into the period, then nearly three minutes later, Kaelan Taylor scored his first goal of the season to put the Knight Monsters up 3.

The third period was headlined by a goaltending clinic put on by Knight Monsters' goaltender Cameron Whitehead, who stopped 40 of 41 Tulsa shots in his fifth consecutive start to help lead Tahoe to a 4-1 win.

The Knight Monsters are back in action tomorrow night to face off against the Oilers again. Puck drop is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 4:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







