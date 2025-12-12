ECHL Transactions - December 11
Published on December 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 11, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Adam Berg, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Nathan Noel, F (from Iowa)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F Recalled by Utica
Delete Josh Filmon, F Recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Marco Costantini, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Luke Grainger, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kyle McClellan, G Loaned to Toronto Marlies
Fort Wayne:
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Jordan Power, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tim Rego, D Recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Joyce, F Traded to Rapid City
Iowa:
Add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Activated from Reserve
Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Will Zmolek, D Recalled by Iowa Wild
Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Scott Ratzlaff, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Cameron Supryka, D Activated from Reserve
Delete John Spetz, D Placed on Reserve
Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Grando, F Placed on Reserve
Add Craig Martin, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kolby Johnson, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Norfolk:
Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Christian Propp, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jaxon Castor, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Quinn Ryan, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Quinn Ryan, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Connor Joyce, F Acquired from Indy
Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve
Add Johnny Curran, F Signed ECHL SPC
Reading:
Delete Davis Bunz, D Placed on Team Suspension
Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Eamon Powell, D Activated from Acquired
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve
Add Eamon Powell, D Assigned by Charlotte
Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Riley Hughes, F Activated from IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve 12/10
Delete Stanley Cooley, F Placed on Reserve 12/10
Tulsa:
Add JC Brassard, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Nelson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Wheeling:
Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Delete Jesse Nurmi, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
