ECHL Transactions - December 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 11, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Adam Berg, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Nathan Noel, F (from Iowa)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F Recalled by Utica

Delete Josh Filmon, F Recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Delete Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Marco Costantini, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Luke Grainger, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kyle McClellan, G Loaned to Toronto Marlies

Fort Wayne:

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Jordan Power, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tim Rego, D Recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Joyce, F Traded to Rapid City

Iowa:

Add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Activated from Reserve

Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Will Zmolek, D Recalled by Iowa Wild

Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Scott Ratzlaff, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Cameron Supryka, D Activated from Reserve

Delete John Spetz, D Placed on Reserve

Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Grando, F Placed on Reserve

Add Craig Martin, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kolby Johnson, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Norfolk:

Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Christian Propp, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jaxon Castor, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Quinn Ryan, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Quinn Ryan, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Connor Joyce, F Acquired from Indy

Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve

Add Johnny Curran, F Signed ECHL SPC

Reading:

Delete Davis Bunz, D Placed on Team Suspension

Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Eamon Powell, D Activated from Acquired

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve

Add Eamon Powell, D Assigned by Charlotte

Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Riley Hughes, F Activated from IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve 12/10

Delete Stanley Cooley, F Placed on Reserve 12/10

Tulsa:

Add JC Brassard, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Nelson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Wheeling:

Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Delete Jesse Nurmi, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







