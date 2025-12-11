Stingrays Receive Multiple Players from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced multiple roster moves today. Forward Kyler Kupka has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina. In addition, defenseman Garrett Pyke has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Kupka, 26, was recalled by Hershey on December 7 and appeared for the Bears on Sunday in their 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and on Wednesday against the Providence Bruins. This was Kupka's second stint in the AHL after skating in 12 games last season with the Calgary Wranglers, tallying two assists.

With South Carolina this season, the Camrose, Alberta native has 21 points (10g, 11a) in 21 games. His 21 points are tied for tenth in the ECHL and his five power play goals are tied for third in the league. Kupka signed with Hershey on July 24 after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last season after playing in 54 games with South Carolina, logging 53 points (27g, 26a) in his first full season of professional hockey.

Pyke, 26, was acquired by Hershey in a trade with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles on November 22. He is in his second year of professional hockey and has played in one game for Hershey on November 30.

The 6-foot-1, 201 pound defenseman has also played in 13 games this season for the Utah Grizzlies on loan from Colorado. The Etobicoke, Ontario native had seven points (3g, 4a) for the Grizzlies this season. In his rookie season last year, the blueliner played in 29 games for Colorado, tallying two assists and skated in 19 games for Utah logging 13 points (2g, 11a).

Pyke broke into professional hockey following five seasons at the NCAA Division I level with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and the University of North Dakota. Pyke spent four years at Alaska-Fairbanks before transferring to North Dakota for the 2023-24 season. With the Fighting Hawks in 2023-24, Pyke helped North Dakota to a NCHC regular season title and garnered NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team honors. In 122 NCAA games, Pyke had 66 points (11g, 55a) across the five years.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum Friday, December 12 at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Sing For Santa Night.







