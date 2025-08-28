Ghost Pirates Add Fyten, Yoon for 2025-26

Published on August 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the team has signed forward Seth Fyten and defenseman Bryan Yoon to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Fyten, 24, joined the Ghost Pirates in early April, skating in six regular-season games, scoring his first professional goal on April 5 against the Florida Everblades. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward played five seasons at Bowling Green State University, suiting up for 126 contests, notching 17 goals and 12 assists with the Falcons. His older brother, Andrew, has played for the Everblades in the last three seasons.

Yoon, 27, split the 2024-25 season with the Utah Grizzlies and the AHL's Colorado Eagles. In Utah, the Parker, CO, native recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 32 appearances. He posted five assists in 22 regular-season games in Colorado, and contributed in their postseason run, recording three assists in seven playoff games. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound defenseman played five seasons at Colorado College, serving as the school's captain in 2022-23.

Fyten and Yoon join defensemen Ethan Szmagaj, Keaton Pehrson, Michael Suda and Chris Lipe, as well as forwards Mitchell Russell, Logan Drevitch, Connor Gregga, Kyle Jeffers, Nick Granowicz, Ryan Sullivan, Zach Krajnik and Liam Walsh as players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







ECHL Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.