Gladiators Re-Sign Defenseman Anthony Firriolo

Published on August 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed defenseman Anthony Firriolo for the 2025-26 season.

Firriolo, 27, returns to Atlanta after suiting up for 49 games with the Gladiators last season, scoring 4 goals and 15 assists for 19 points and a +7 rating. The 5'11", 180-pound defenseman was acquired by the Gladiators in a trade with the Toledo Walleye in December of 2024. He enters his third full season of professional hockey with 93 games of ECHL experience, spending time with the Jacksonville Icemen, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Tulsa Oilers, Toledo Walleye, and Atlanta Gladiators, since his professional debut in 2023.

The native of Montville, NJ, played four years of NCAA Division I hockey at Army West Point from 2019-2023, notching 22 goals and 53 assists for 75 points in 123 games. Firriolo led all Army defenders in scoring his junior and senior seasons and was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association All-Second Team both years. In his senior season, he was named the Black Knights' captain and posted a collegiate career high of 29 points in 36 games. Following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Army, Firriolo signed with the Jacksonville Icemen.

Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, had praise for Firriolo's play last season, saying, "Anthony came to us through trade last season and made a good first impression. He is a dynamic skater and puck mover on the backend. Anthony is at his best when he is assertive and moves pucks quickly." He continued to say, "We expect him to continue to contribute offensively and take another step defending. We're excited to bring Anthony back this season."

Anthony Firriolo joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

The Gladiators are announcing player signings LIVE on the Atlanta Gladiators YouTube channel! Click HERE to watch. Subscribe for exclusive content and stay up to date with the latest signings as the 2025-26 roster takes shape with live announcements on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 PM EST.

The 2025-26 season schedule is HERE ! Season ticket packages are now available, for more information on ticket packages call our ticketing department at (770) 497-5100 or visit https://atlantagladiators.com/tickets/season-tickets.







ECHL Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.