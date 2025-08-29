Rush Add Jared Westcott

Published on August 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday the signing of Jared Westcott for the 2025-26 season.

Westcott, 26, is entering his second professional season after playing for three organizations as a rookie. In 56 games between Wheeling, Bloomington, and Allen, Westcott scored a total of nine goals and 21 points.

"I am super pumped to be signing with the Rush for the 2025-26 season," said Westcott. "I'm very excited to be joining such a great organization, coaching staff, support system of fans and my soon-to-be teammates. I've had great conversations with Coach Smith, and I'm looking forward to his playing style. My fiancée Skyler and our dogs Deuce and Mac are thrilled to explore and learn about all the great things to do in and around Rapid City!"

A 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward, Westcott joined Wheeling immediately after his four-year collegiate career. He earned six games of playoff experience with the Nailers in the spring of 2024 and participated in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp that fall. Westcott played at Penn State University as a freshman, then Lake Superior State University in Michigan for the next three years.

"Jared is a big winger who can also play center," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He can really shoot the puck. With a year of experience in the league, Jared adds some depth and compete to our roster."

The native of Imperial, Mo. faced the Rush in three games as a member of the Allen Americans. He has called South Dakota home before, having spent two years in junior hockey with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (8): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström, Maurizio Colella, Jared Westcott

Defensemen (3): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

2025-26 Rapid City Rush single-game tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are on sale now! The Rush kick off year 18 in the Black Hills on Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.