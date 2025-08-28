Royals Re-Sign Vinnie Purpura, G for 2025-26 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Vinnie Purpura has re-signed an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Purpura, 26, set career-highs in goals-against average (2.49 GAA) and save-percentage (9.22 SV%) to compliment an 11-6-5 record across 24 appearances during the 2024-25 season - his first campaign in Reading and second-full season of his professional career. The Lemont, Illinois native made his professional postseason debut in game three of Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières, making 33 saves in a 3-2 double-overtime loss. Across 53 pro career games, all in the ECHL, the 6'6", 194-pound, the right-catching netminder hoists a 28-10-9 record, 2.70 GAA, .914 SV% and one shutout (16 saves with Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières on 2/17/24).

"I am super excited to be coming back for another season," Purpura stated. "I can't wait to see all of the fans on November 8th for the Home Opener at Santander Arena. Can't wait to get things started."

"Goaltending is the most important position in hockey, we are lucky to have one like Vinnie" stated Head Coach & General Manager Anthony Peters. "He had a great season last year and I look forward to watching him compete every day and building on that this year."

Purpura signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) on November 13, 2023, but did not appear in a game. As a rookie in 2023-24, he appeared in 25 games for the Adirondack Thunder where he posted a 15-4-4 record, 2.78 GAA, .908 SV% and one start against the Royals on March 23, 2023 where he turned aside 38 of 41 shots faced in a 4-3 overtime win. The start was the third of Purpura's professional career in which he earned his second career win.

Purpura signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) to begin his professional career with Adirondack on March 13, 2023 out of Long Island University where he was teammates with former Royals' forward Nolan Welsh.

Purpura posted a 12-34-1 record, 3.38 goals-against-average and .894 save-percentage in 53 NCAA career game appearances between parts of two seasons at Boston University (2018-20) and three seasons at Long Island University (2020-23). Purpura earned LIU's hockey program's first-ever victory against ranked opponent, making 32 saves in 3-2 win vs. No. 12 Ohio State University on Nov. 25, 2022.

He began the 2018-19 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Omaha Lancers and the Youngstown Phantoms to conclude his junior hockey career. Additionally, Purpura played two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Johnstown Tomahawks (2016-18).

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (8): Cam Cook, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan

Defensemen (3): Nick Carabin, Jack Page, Robbie Stucker

Goalie (1): Vinnie Purpura







