K-Wings Lock in Defenseman Kylor Wall for 2025-26

Published on August 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Kylor Wall signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Wall, 27, is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound defenseman from Edmonton, Alberta, who split last season between the Tulsa Oilers and Kalamazoo Wings. In total, he appeared in 53 games, recording 5 goals, 6 assists with 56 penalty minutes. Wall opened the 2024-25 campaign with Tulsa before being acquired by Kalamazoo on January 2, where he finished the season on the K-Wings blue line.

"I can't wait to be back in Kalamazoo," Wall said. "Coming in halfway through last season and being a part of our turnaround and playoff push was special. I'm looking forward to being a part of this team from the beginning, and have no doubt we will be able to put together a great season for the loudest fans in the ECHL."

The fourth-year pro debuted in 2021-22 with the Fort Wayne Komets, posting 3 goals, 2 assists, and 28 penalty minutes in 17 games. He then played parts of three seasons with Tulsa from 2022-25, registering 7 goals, 19 assists, and 107 penalty minutes across 78 games.

Before turning pro, Wall completed his collegiate career at Trinity Western University in 2021-22 with 2 goals, 4 assists, and 24 penalty minutes in 20 games. He previously skated three seasons at Nipissing University (2018-21), recording 6 goals, 22 assists, and 66 penalty minutes in 41 appearances.

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







ECHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.