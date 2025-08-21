Heartlanders Continue to Solidify Blue Line, Adding Stewart and Grissom

Published on August 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced the Heartlanders have signed defensemen Thomas Stewart and Lordanthony Grissom to ECHL contracts. Stewart skated for Bloomington last season (5g, 5a, 45 GP) and Grissom played for Norfolk and Jacksonville (1g, 6a, 32 GP) including three Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Additionally, forward Devin Sanders has signed a try-out contract after tallying four goals and nine points in 13 games for SPHL Quad City last season.

2025-26 Heartlanders Roster

Forwards (14): Yuki Miura, Ryan Miotto, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Hubbarde, Luke Mobley, T.J. Walsh, Adam Capannelli, Jaxon Nelson, Nathan Noel, Lucas Helland (try-out), Hunter Brackett (try-out), Devin Sanders (try-out)

Defensemen (4): Elliott McDermott, Jacob Arsenault, Lordanthony Grissom, Thomas Stewart

Goaltenders (1): Dante Giannuzzi

Head Coach and General Manager Chuck Weber quotes:

Stewart: "Thomas had a solid rookie year in Bloomington and knows about the Heartlanders and what we're trying to create here. He's excited to come to Coralville for the 2025-26 season."

Grissom: "LA is an experienced defenseman that plays heavy and is known for his physicality. We are looking forward to him settling in and being a positive influence on the back end."

Sanders: "Devin comes highly recommended. We're excited to see him compete for a spot on our roster."

Stewart, 22, joined the ECHL last season after a three-season career in the OHL with Oshawa and Barrie. His most-prolific offensive season in the OHL came in 2023-24 with the Generals and Colts, where he scored eight goals and 25 points in 69 games. He stands 6-foot-2, weighs 185 pounds and is a Toronto, ON native.

Grissom, 29, is preparing for his fourth ECHL season. He has skated for Allen, Greenville, Norfolk and Jacksonville. In 2022, Grissom won an SPHL championship with Peoria. The Detroit, MI native stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 229 pounds. He wore a letter for four years at Aurora University was team captain from 2021-23.

Sanders is starting his second professional campaign. The 23-year-old, right-handed shot attended Niagara University and played for the ACHA team for two years, scoring 77 points (36g) from 2022-24.

Make sure you're here: Single-game tickets and the team's theme night schedule are now out for the 2025-26 season as the Heartlanders open the team's fifth season at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Tulsa.

Call 319-569-4625 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to learn more about ticket package options or group ticket pricing for company outings, birthday parties or community groups of 10 or more.

For Corporate Partnerships call 319-855-1775 or info@iowaheartlanders.com. Align your business with the excitement of the Heartlanders coming off their best season yet. Partnerships can range from in-arena signage, such as dasherboards and video board advertisements, to digital and social media collaborations, reaching over 20,000 followers. Our team is eager to work with businesses to create tailored corporate partnership packages that meet specific marketing and business objectives.







ECHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.