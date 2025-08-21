Boise Native C.J. Walker Returns for Second Season with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward C.J. Walker to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Walker, 26, enters his second professional season after notching 13 points (8G, 5A) in 42 games with Idaho last year. The Boise, ID native earned a contract with the Steelheads last season after attending training camp on a tryout. He began playing hockey when he was six years old and grew up playing for the Junior Steelheads organization. Walker played his youth hockey through Bantams here in Boise and was a member of the 2012 14U Tier II National Championship team.

He moved away from Boise at the age of 14 to Wilcox, Sask. to play with the Notre Dame Hounds Program from 2013-16. From 2017-20 he split time playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Chicago Steel, Des Moines Buccaneers, and Omaha Lancers where he appeared in 52 games recording 11 points (4G, 7A). He suited up for parts of two season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) first with the Wichita Wildcats from 2016-17 collecting 33 points (10G, 23A) in 56 games and then with the Lone Star Brahmas during the 2019-20 campaign tallying 28 points (10G, 18A) in 44 games.

The 6-foot, 175lb forward played four seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Wisconsin Superior from 2020-24 appearing in 93 career games accumulating 52 points (18G, 34A). Walker made his professional debut in the Spring of 2024 in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Birmingham Bulls notching 10 points (4G, 6A) in 13 games.

