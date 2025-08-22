Mickey Burns Re-Signs with Gladiators for 2025-26 Season

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed forward Mickey Burns for the 2025-26 season.

Burns, 25, is entering his first full season of professional hockey after suiting up for 13 games with Atlanta towards the end of last season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. The native of Wayne, NJ, scored his first professional goal on March 29, 2025, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The 5'9", 170-pound forward signed with the Gladiators late last season after wrapping up his collegiate career. Burns played 5 games at the University of Vermont during the 2020-21 season and 126 at Mercyhurst University from 2021-2024, scoring 30 goals and 39 assists for 69 points during his time with the Lakers.

Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, praised Burns' play with the Glads last season, saying "Mickey plays with great energy and an in-your-face style. He was a bit snake bitten when he joined our team coming out of school, but it wasn't from a lack of chances or effort. We expect Mickey to play with that same energy he brought last season and to take on a bigger role with the team this season. We're looking forward to bringing Mickey back and seeing him take that next step."

Mickey Burns joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.







