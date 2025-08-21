Maurizio Colella Re-Signs for Third Rush Season

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday the return of alternate captain Maurizio Colella for the 2025-26 season. Colella is back for his third year with the Rush.

Colella, 28, has been a model of consistency over his first two ECHL seasons, both in a Rush uniform. Last season, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward finished with 10 goals and 36 points while playing in 70 games. The year prior, Colella scored 32 points and suited up for all 72 games.

"I am really excited to be back in Rapid City and play in front of the best fans in the league," said Colella. "I know myself, the coaching staff, and the team are eager to get things started and make a push towards the postseason. I can't wait and I'm happy to be back."

The native of Tottenham, Ontario has been a constant in the Rush's lineup. Colella is the only member of the Rush to play the last two full seasons in Rapid City. With his third year upcoming, Colella can become the eighth player all-time to reach 200 games in a Rush uniform.

"Maurizio is a character guy that contributes both on and off the ice," said Peter Drikos, Rush Associate Coach. "His character, leadership, and passion for the game and his teammates is unmatched. He's a versatile, 200-foot player who excels in any situation. A true competitor."

Prior to his time in Rapid City, Colella competed for a year overseas in Italy, where he owns dual citizenship. He played three years of college hockey at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, and five seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (7): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström, Maurizio Colella

Defensemen (3): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

