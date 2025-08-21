Thompson, Stewart Re-Sign with Mariners

Published on August 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners defenseman Tristan Thompson

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners defenseman Tristan Thompson(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have re-signed two more players to contracts, announcing on Thursday that defenseman Tristan Thompson and forward Jackson Stewart are returning for the 2025-26 season.

Thompson, a 28-year-old defenseman from Canmore, AB, signed with the Mariners on New Year's Day and had a strong run through the end of the season. The fourth-year pro posted 25 points (1 goal, 24 assists) in 39 games, a rate of .64 points per game which led all Mariners defensemen. He also eclipsed 100 career ECHL points.

The Mariners are Thompson's fourth ECHL team, joining Rapid City, Savannah, and Adirondack. He's also played professionally in France, Norway, and Slovakia. Thompson played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Jackson Stewart, 21, was the youngest player on the Mariners roster in 2024-25. Acquired in a February trade from the Bloomington Bison, the gritty forward appeared in 10 games for the Mariners, accumulating 53 penalty minutes which included five fighting majors. The Norwood, ON native still seeks his first professional point, skating in a combined 27 games between Maine and Bloomington last season.

Stewart played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs and Owen Sound Attack.

The Mariners have now announced 12 players signed to the 2025 preseason roster.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at http://MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.