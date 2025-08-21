Bison Ink Goaltender Jake Barczewski
Published on August 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jake Barczewski to an ECHL standard player contract.
Barczewski, 26, appeared in 40 games with the Utah Grizzles last season posting a 16-15-3 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.49 goals against average.
The O'Fallon, Missouri native completed his collegiate career in 2023-24 with the University of Michigan where he totaled a 20-14-3 record with a .907 save percentage, a 2.84 goals against average and two shutouts in 37 games.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound netminder played four seasons at Canisius College from 2019-2023 amassing a record of 44-42-8 with six shutouts in 100 games. In his final season with Canisius College, Barczewski was named to the NCAA (AHA) All-Tournament Team and Tournament MVP while claiming the AHA Conference Championship. In addition, he was named to the 2021-22 NCAA (AHA) First All-Star Team and was named the 2020-21 NCAA (AHA) Goaltender of the Year.
