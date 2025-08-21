Nailers Sign Logan Pietila

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their tenth player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Logan Pietila to an ECHL contract.

Pietila, 25, played his first full professional season with the Nailers in 2024-25, and compiled a stat line of nine goals, 18 assists, and 27 points in 69 games. Logan's first career goal came at a key time, as he netted the game winner in a 5-4 triumph over Reading on October 26th. The rookie forward saw his offensive game grow throughout the year, and his most impressive stretch came during the final month of the season, when Wheeling was battling for playoff positioning. Logan recorded at least one point in ten of his final 11 regular season games, and in six of those games, he was teammates with his younger brother Chase, who is signed by the Penguins for the next three years. Speaking of the Penguins, Logan's performance in March and April earned him a call-up to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which saw him collect his first AHL point with an assist on April 13th at Bridgeport.

Prior to turning pro, the Howell, Michigan native played five seasons of college hockey at Michigan Tech University. Logan tallied 45 goals, 53 assists, and 98 points in 180 games with the Huskies, and his best season came in 2023-24, when he was the team's captain. Individually, Pietila finished third on the team in scoring with 29 points, and from a team standpoint, Michigan Tech won the CCHA Championship to advance to its third straight NCAA Tournament. The Pietila family made themselves at home in the Upper Peninsula, as Logan was college teammates with his twin brother Blake, his younger brother Chase, and his cousin Jed. His younger sister Sophia is beginning her freshman year playing soccer at Northern Michigan University.

Logan Pietila and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







