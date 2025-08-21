Royals Re-Sign Cam Cook & Robbie Stucker for 2025-26 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Cam Cook and defenseman Robbie Stucker have been re-signed to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Cook, 27, recorded 13 points (5g-8a), 45 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 36 regular season games for the Royals during the 2024-25 campaign. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native added a goal and two penalty minutes in three games played during Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières.

Cook opened the 2024-25 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Pensacola Ice Flyers where he recorded 11 points (6g-5a), 13 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 16 games. Additionally, Cook attended the Royals' 2024 Training Camp on a tryout invite and skated in Reading's preseason opener at Adirondack where he registered a -1 rating and two penalty minutes.

"I'm really excited to be coming back for another season in Reading," stated Cook. "We're all really excited to get to work in about a month-and-a-half. We can't wait to see you all on November 8th at Santander Arena."

"Cam is versatile, he can play a lot of different ways," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "I will look for him to bring energy every night and those are the guys you can always count on."

The 5'11", 187-pound, left-shot forward has accumulated 138 points (55g-83a), 237 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 193 professional career games across the ECHL and SPHL. In 60 ECHL career games, Cook has totaled 18 points (5g-13a), 60 penalty minutes and a -5 rating between stints in Savannah (2022-23), Trois-Rivières (2022-23), Adirondack (2023-24) and Reading (2024-25).

Prior to beginning his professional career with the Evansville Thunderbirds in the SPHL in 2021-22, Cook played for Niagara University in the NCAA for two seasons (2019-21) after parts of four seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Kenai River Brown Bears (2014-16), Fairbanks Ice Dogs (2015-16) and Shreveport Mudbugs (2016-18).

Stucker, 26, registered 17 points (1g-16a), 30 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 46 regular season games for Reading after beginning the 2024-25 campaign with Orlando where he registered one point (1a) and a +1 rating in four games. A seventh round selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Saint Paul, Minnesota native made his professional postseason debut during Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières, playing in three games.

"I am excited to be back for another year," stated Stucker. "I can't wait to see you all on November 8th at Santander Arena. Go Royals!"

"Robbie is a great teammate, he skates well and can play in different roles," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "I am excited to see him come in and see where he can take his game."

The 6'3", 179-pound, right-shot blue liner has totaled 45 points (2g-43a), 60 penalty minutes and a -9 rating across 109 professional career games, all in the ECHL, between the South Carolina Stingrays (2022-23), Iowa Heartlanders, Utah Grizzlies (2023-24), Orlando and Reading (2024-25).

Prior to his professional career, Stucker accumulated 45 points (9g-36a), 45 penalty minutes and a -32 rating across 146 NCAA career games between the University of Minnesota (2018-21) and the University of Vermont (2021-23). In 2020-21, Stucker was sixth among defenseman on the team in points (6) during the Golden Gophers' NCAA B1G Championship season.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (8): Cam Cook, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan

Defensemen (3): Nick Carabin, Jack Page, Robbie Stucker







