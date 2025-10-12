Heartlanders Beat Komets in ECHL Preseason Game, 6-3

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Angola, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, topped the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-3, in Iowa's lone preseason game Sunday on the road at Trine University. The game was the Heartlanders' tune-up for the team's home opener - Open Season, presented by GreenState Credit Union - on Fri., Oct. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Tulsa.

The Heartlanders played a 60-minute regulation, seven-minute overtime and three-round shootout against the Komets. Iowa bested Fort Wayne in regulation, 5-2, added an overtime goal from Kyle Masters to make it 6-2, and Fort Wayne won the skills competition for a 6-3 final.

Defenseman Mike Koster led the team with two goals and three points. Goaltenders William Rousseau (18 saves) and Riley Mercer (17 saves) split duties in net and each allowed one goal.

