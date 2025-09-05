Heartlanders Unveil 5th Anniversary Season Logo

Published on September 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders 5th anniversary season logo

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, have unveiled the team's fifth anniversary season logo. The team's fifth season begins at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Tulsa. Single-game tickets and the team's theme night schedule are now out for the 2025-26 season.

The 5th anniversary logo features the Heartlanders logo meshed with roman numeral V (five). The years 2021 and 2026 are on either side of the team's primary logo - the gray buck with sunrise yellow antlers.

The Heartlanders are coming off the team's best season on the ice ever, qualifying for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history. As part of the team's 5th season, the club will be expanding its reach with a number of special community iniatives, which include every student K-5th grade in the ICCSD receiving a free ticket to a game this season. The Heartlanders will reveal more details publicly about this program in the near future.

Call 319-569-4625 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to learn more about ticket package options or group ticket pricing for company outings, birthday parties or community groups of 10 or more.

For Corporate Partnerships call 319-855-1775 or info@iowaheartlanders.com. Align your business with the excitement of the Heartlanders coming off their best season yet. Partnerships can range from in-arena signage, such as dasherboards and video board advertisements, to digital and social media collaborations, reaching over 20,000 followers. Our team is eager to work with businesses to create tailored corporate partnership packages that meet specific marketing and business objectives.

