Florida Everblades Announce 2025-2026 Promotional Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have officially released their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The schedule features a variety of exciting nights for fans, including special theme nights and community celebrations.

The season kicks off on Saturday, October 18, with Opening Night against Orlando. The first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a rally towel courtesy of Lexus.

Additional highlights of the promotional schedule include:

Sweets in the Suites presented by Waste Pro: (Friday, October 24 vs. Atlanta): Indulge your sweet tooth while enjoying a night of hockey. Fans are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and kids will be able to trick or treat throughout the suites.

Swampee's Birthday presented by Arthrex: (Friday, November 7 vs. Fort Wayne): Come celebrate the biggest party of the year as we honor everyone's favorite alligator, Swampee, on his birthday.

Military Night presented by National Coalition for Patriots: (Saturday, November 8 vs. Fort Wayne): Join us as we honor our brave servicemen and women. Military Night will feature special tributes, in-game recognition, and exclusive ticket deals for military personnel and their families.

Blades Fight Cancer Night presented by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute: (Friday, November 21 vs. South Carolina):: We are proud to host "Blades Fights Cancer" night, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Join us as we stand with those affected by cancer, honoring their strength and resilience throughout the evening.

Blackout Night presented by the Passion Foundation: (Saturday, November 29 vs. Savannah): Time to turn off the lights and turn up the excitement! Fans are encouraged to wear black, and the team will sport special blackout jerseys.

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Fifth Third Bank: (Friday, December 12 vs. Orlando): One of our most heartwarming traditions returns! Bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the Everblades score their first goal. All bears will be donated to Golisano's Children's Hospital and other non-profits during the holiday season.

Skate with Players: (Saturday, December 13 vs. Orlando): Grab your skates and join your favorite Everblades players on the ice after the game

Peanuts Weekend presented by Animal Refuge Center: (Saturday, December 27 & Sunday, December 28 vs. Reading): It's a two-day celebration featuring the beloved Peanuts gang.

NYE Celebration: (Monday, December 29 vs. Reading): We're kicking off the New Year's Eve festivities a little early with a special night of hockey.

Marvel Super Hero Night presented by NCH: (Saturday, January 3 vs. Orlando): Assemble your team and join us as we celebrate all the heroes of the Marvel universe.

Margaritaville Night presented by Kona Big Wave: (Friday, January 16 vs. Jacksonville): It's 5 O'clock somewhere! Kick back and feel the island vibes for Margaritaville night!

Golden Ticket Night presented by Arthrex: (Saturday, January 17 vs Jacksonville): Come with us and see a world of imagination! Maybe you will lucky enough to find a Golden Ticket!

Hispanic Heritage Night (Saturday, January 31 vs. Atlanta): Celebrate the rich culture and contributions of the Hispanic community.

Canadian Night (Friday, February 13 vs. Maine): It's a big day for our friends to the north! We're celebrating all things Canada with a special night at the arena.

Star Wars Night presented by NCH (Saturday, February 14 vs. Maine): The Force is strong with the Everblades! Come dressed as your favorite character and prepare for an out-of-this-world hockey experience.

Circus Night presented by Lexus (Friday, February 20 vs. Jacksonville): The circus is coming to town! Witness dazzling feats and spectacular fun all night long.

First Responder Night presented by the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Saturday, February 21 vs. Jacksonville): We honor the brave first responders who keep our community safe every day.

Barbie Night (Friday, March 6 vs. Greenville): Come on, Barbie, let's go party! Join us for a fabulous night celebrating everyone's favorite Barbie!

Pink In The Rink presented by Radiology Regional (Saturday, March 7 vs. Greenville): Show your support for breast cancer awareness with our Pink in the Rink game! The Blades will wear Pink jerseys presented by Radiology Regional!

Kids Takeover/ Backyard Sports Night presented by Wendy's (Saturday, March 21 vs. Orlando): The kids are in charge! Get ready for a game night unlike any other, created and run by our youngest fans.

Country Night (Friday, March 27 vs. Savannah): Pull on your boots and grab your hats for a night of country music and hockey.

Affiliation Night (Saturday, March 28 vs. Savannah): Join us as we celebrate our proud partnerships and team affiliation with the St. Louis Blues!

Skunk Ape Night (Friday, April 10 vs. South Carolina): Embrace the legend of the Skunk Ape with a night of cryptid-themed fun. Look out for exclusive Skunk Ape merchandise and other surprises!

Fan Appreciation (Saturday, April 11 vs. South Carolina): We're celebrating the best fans in hockey on the final game of the regular season!

Promotional night schedule subject to change.

