K-Wings Bring Home WMU National Champions Knuble & Drazner

Published on September 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that rookie forward Cam Knuble and rookie defenseman Robby Drazner have signed Standard Player Contracts (SPCs) for the 2025-26 season.

Knuble, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Grand Rapids, MI native who posted a career-high 15 points (5g-10a) with a plus-15 rating in 2024-25, helping lead Western Michigan University to its first national championship in program history. Across five seasons with the Broncos (2020-25), the forward appeared in 133 games (7g-11a) and served as an alternate captain in his final year.

"Kalamazoo is a really special place to me," Knuble said. "The city has played a huge role in my life and hockey career. I'm proud to join the Wings and to play in front of the great hockey fans in Kalamazoo."

Cam's father, Mike, played one season with the Kalamazoo Jr. Wings (1990-91 | NAHL) before being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1991 (No. 76 overall). Mike went on to play 1,068 NHL games, totaling 548 points (278g-270a) across 16 seasons, and captured the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 1998. Cam's younger brother, Cole, is entering his third season at Notre Dame University and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by Philadelphia.

Drazner, 25, is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman from Buffalo Grove, IL. Last season at WMU, he recorded five goals, nine assists, and six penalty minutes in 42 games, playing a key role in the Broncos' NCHC and NCAA championship runs.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the K-Wings organization and to stay in Kalamazoo, especially coming over from Western Michigan," Drazner said. "I can't wait to play in front of this fanbase and start my pro career with such a great organization!"

Before transferring to WMU, Drazner played four seasons at Miami (OH) (2020-24), where he notched six goals and eight assists with 53 penalty minutes in 113 games.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to the home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







ECHL Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.