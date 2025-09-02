K-Wings 2025-26 Promo Schedule Released & Single Game Tickets on Sale

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that 2025-26 single-game tickets and promotional schedule are available NOW!

Single-game tickets for all 36 home games are available for purchase at the Wings Event Center's Box Office and online HERE. Also, starting on Sept. 4, the Box Office's seasonal hours shift to new hours of operation: Thursdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m., Fridays from Noon to 6:00 p.m., and game days from noon until the end of the 2nd Intermission.

Kalamazoo is also excited to announce that the team will play two preseason games before the 2025-26 regular season. The K-Wings are set to host one of their two exhibition games versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 11 at Wings Event Center ($8 if purchased before Gameday & $10 on day of game).

K-Wings Season Ticket Holders receive free admission to the home preseason game and 2025-26 Season Ticket Holder Packet pickup begins on Oct. 7 thru Oct. 10 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and on Preseason Gameday (Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Click HERE if you want to join the High Flyers and become a 2025-26 season ticket holder.

Kalamazoo will play SIX home games on its world-famous colored ice in 2025-26! Newcomer Wicked Wings (Nov. 26) headlines the lineup with its 5 originals - Orange Ice (Oct. 25), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 14), Rainbow Ice (Jan. 16), Pink Ice (Feb. 7), and Green Ice (Mar. 14) - rounding out the lineup.

Fan favorite returners are Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 7), Wizards, Wands and Wings (Feb. 21), Pucks N' Paws (Mar. 21), and the annual New Year's Eve game (Dec. 31). Some of the K-Wings new featured promotions include Motley Zoo (Jan. 30), Margaritaville Night (Apr. 3), and its Youth Jersey Series (Nov. 16, Jan. 4, Mar. 22 & Apr. 12).

Kalamazoo will continue rounding out its roster in the coming weeks ahead of Training Camp in early October. The 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, October 18, versus the Fort Wayne Komets at 4:30 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center.







