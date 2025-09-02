Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 2, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)







This past week the Carolina Mudcats played their final home game at Five County Stadium after 35 seasons, Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC won the Leagues Cup title, and the ECHL's Allen Americans became the NHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Highlights from this week come from the Carolina League, South Atlantic League, Northwest League, Major League Soccer, Gainbridge Super League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, BIG3, League One Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASEBALL

Carolina League

Carolina Mudcats play final game at Five County Stadium

Myrtle Beach city leaders discussed how to handle any possible debt associated with the $20 million Pelicans stadium renovations.

South Atlantic League

Phillies No. 6 prospect Dante Nori racks up four hits and four stolen bases for High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Northwest League

Rockies 2025 draftee Max Belyeu goes back to the right-field fence and takes a homer away for High-A Spokane Indians

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Sounders FC defeated Inter Miami 3-0 to claim the Leagues Cup 2025 title in front of a record crowd of 69,314 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock all scored as the Rave Green became the first team to win all five major North American soccer trophies (MLS Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup). With the win, Sounders FC earned its first Leagues Cup title and is the first team to win every major trophy in North American soccer (Lamar U.S. Open Cup, MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield). The club has now won nine major trophies: four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011, 2014), two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), one Concacaf Champions Cup (2022), one Supporters' Shield (2014) and now one Leagues Cup (2025).

Here are the highlights

How did Seattle Sounders STUN Messi and Inter Miami!?

After 10 years, Tottenham legend Son Heung-Min has embarked a new adventure in a city that has long embraced him. So, what exactly makes the South Korean star so beloved at LAFC?

United Soccer League Championship

Atlético Dallas announced that former NFL and Texas A&M wide receiver, entrepreneur, and community leader Terrence C. Murphy, Sr. has joined the club's ownership group as an investor. A decorated athlete whose journey spans the piney woods of East Texas to the bright lights of the Cotton Bowl, Murphy brings grit, vision, and Texas pride to the club's mission of building a lasting legacy in professional men's soccer. Murphy, who set nearly 40 school records during his college career at Texas A&M and was later drafted into the NFL, sees Atlético Dallas as more than a business investment-it's an opportunity to build something meaningful from the ground up. "This is about building something," said Murphy. "I've had other offers to join other sports organizations, but this one's different. Atlético Dallas is a chance to create something from scratch-something with integrity, something that will stand the test of time. I love the unique crest and the kit-it's special."

Former NFL Wide Receiver, Texas A&M legend, and now entrepreneur, Terrence C. Murphy, has officially joined the Atlético Dallas ownership group.

Gainbridge Super League

Expansion side Sporting JAX play spoiler in reigning champs Tampa Bay Sun's first match back at home with a 3-2 victory. Jacksonville's Meg Hughes scored the opener and Ashlyn Puerta bagged a brace for the visitors in their first-ever win. Tampa Bay's Sandrine Mauron and Carlee Giammona each found the back of the net, but their comeback effort fell just short.

Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX), the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, announced a major addition to its inaugural season schedule with a friendly exhibition match against Kansas City Current II on Friday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. "We are thrilled to welcome Kansas City Current II to Jacksonville for what promises to be an electric matchup," said Steve Livingston, Sporting JAX president and CEO. "Kansas City Current II is one of the most dynamic clubs in the women's game, and this match gives our fans the chance to see the future of the sport on display at Hodges Stadium." "This is a great opportunity for Kansas City Current II to gain invaluable experience in a competitive environment against Sporting JAX," said Ryan Dell, Kansas City Current head of soccer operations. "A fixture like this will test our young players in a new setting. Sporting JAX is an ambitious club, much like ourselves, so it will be an exciting evening of soccer in Jacksonville this September."

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Allen Americans along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the team has signed an agreement with the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators for the 2025-2026 season. "We're proud to once again team up with the Allen Americans as our ECHL affiliate for the 2025-26 season," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "Having a solid affiliate will be significantly beneficial to both clubs and provide a clear pathway to the NHL. We have the utmost trust in the leadership of Coach Steve Martinson and his staff, and we're confident they'll provide the right atmosphere for Senators players to continue to grow." " This affiliation has so much potential for the Americans," said Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Having many conversations with Matt Turek (Belleville Senators GM), and Sean McCauley (Manager of Hockey Operations Ottawa Senators), we know that they like the same style of play as we do in Allen. It's great to be able to work in concert to add elite players to our roster."

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Edmonton Elks have added National punter Jake Julien and signed him to an extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday. Julien (6'1, 227 LBS) rejoins the Green and Gold after spending the previous two seasons with the club. "I'm excited to be back with the Elks and happy the organization shared the same enthusiasm in bringing me back," Julien said. "Edmonton felt like a home to me and I'm excited to commit to the Green and Gold for the next three seasons." The Elks punter established himself as the best at his position in 2024, setting the CFL all-time record for punting average at 54.0 yards while being named to the All-CFL team.

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have signed American QB Max Duggan, American DL Joe Wallace, and Canadian OL Dre Doiron. Duggan, 6'1"/207lbs, played in eight games, starting five, for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in 2025, throwing for 696 yards and four touchdowns, adding 300 rushing yards and five majors on the ground. The Texas Christian University product spent four seasons at the Big-12 school (2019-2022), but it was his senior season that stood out among the rest. Duggan would finish the 2022 season with 3,698 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with 423 rushing yards and another nine scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship. His accolades that season include finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, winning the Davey O'Brien award (best NCAA quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassmen QB), Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top offensive player), Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big 12, and more. The Iowa native finished his career at TCU with 9,618 passing yards (third all-time), 73 passing touchdowns (second all-time), 1,856 rushing yards, and 28 rushing majors (sixth all-time). Following school, Duggan was drafted in the seventh round by Los Angeles in 2023 before being released midway through 2024.

It wouldn't be Labour Day Weekend without some fireworks at the end of the game between Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

United Football League

Top Deep Shots from the 2025 Season

Indoor Football League

2025 IFL National Championship Highlights

Vegas Knight Hawks are IFL champions. The team chatted about their big win.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

In this episode of Difference Makers, Taylor Tannebaum takes us through Lisa Leslie's pioneering basketball career and lasting legacy off the court. A Los Angeles native who played her entire career in The Land, the USC Trojans turned LA Sparks star is a 3-time WNBA MVP, back-to-back WNBA Finals champion and owner of four Olympic gold medals, just to name a few accomplishments.

NBA G League

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G league affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have announced Joseph Blair as Head Coach of the NBA G League United team which will represent the G League at the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Singapore from Sept. 18 through the 21 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Blair most recently led the Vipers to the 2025 NBA G League playoffs. Before returning to RGV, Blair served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards from 2021-2024. During the 2018-2019 season he led the team to its third NBA G League Championship during his first year as head coach. From 2015-18 Blair was part of the Vipers staff as an assistant coach. NBA G League United is a team of select G League players and staff. The team was created to represent the league in select international tournaments and exhibition games.

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that the organization will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the inaugural 2016-17 Swarm season during the 2025-26 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration will recognize partners and season ticket holders who have been with the Swarm since inception. "Our organization is ecstatic to be celebrating our 10th anniversary season in Greensboro," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "As we enter this milestone year, our mission and vision remain the same: to focus on our community, our fans and the growth of our basketball team, both on and off the court. We wouldn't be here today without the incredible support of our fan base from across the Triad." As part of the commemoration, the Swarm unveiled a special 10th Anniversary logo celebrating a decade in the Triad. The design features the bold "10" as its centerpiece, with an "Anniversary" ribbon layered behind the iconic hornet stinger. The logo uses the signature teal, purple and cool gray colors that are prominent in Swarm and Hornets branding, symbolizing the team's history from 2016 to 2025.

The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced that Eli Kell-Abrams has been named the eighth Head Coach in franchise history. "We are very excited to have Eli join our Charge family and the long list of talented, hard-working coaches we have had here," said Charge General Manager Liron Fanan. "Eli has an infectious personality, great NBA experience and a really sharp basketball mind that will be an excellent combination to lead our team this upcoming season." ell-Abrams comes to Cleveland after most recently serving as Head Video Coordinator for the Portland Trail Blazers over the last two seasons, where his responsibilities included managing team video needs & staff, on-court player development, offensive/defensive game-planning, opponent scouting, and back of bench support during games. Before joining Portland, Kell-Abrams also spent time as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. "I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity to join the Cavaliers organization and be the Head Coach of the Cleveland Charge," said Kell-Abrams. "It has been a long, gratifying road to get to this point in my career, and I cannot wait to get our staff and team together to get to work!"

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced that Mike Raimbault has been named the team's new General Manager and Head Coach, taking over for Mike Taylor, whose contract will conclude shortly. Alongside his new role with the Sea Bears, Raimbault will continue leading the University of Winnipeg men's basketball team as Head Coach. A familiar face to Winnipeg basketball fans, Raimbault returns for his fourth season with the Sea Bears after guiding the University of Winnipeg Wesmen men's team to back-to-back Canada West Championship final appearances in 2023 and 2024. This past season, he led the Wesmen to a program-best 16-4 regular season record. "We made a strategic decision to build the next steps of our organization with a team leader who is in our market on a year round basis, and to join other teams in the league who are developing Canadians coaching at the pro level. Mike Taylor did an amazing job for us but we feel we need some prairie dirt, Canadian shield and wheatfield soul in our DNA at this time," said owner David Asper. "Mike Raimbault has all of that, combined with three years serving as an assistant coach with the Sea Bears and a demonstrated career of national success at the highest levels of amateur basketball. We are looking forward to the 2026 season."

2025 CEBL Championship Final Recap

BIG3

BIG3 in 3 Minutes: 2025 All Star Game

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced that Head Coach Matt Sawyer has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him behind the bench through the 2026-27 season. Sawyer is set to begin his ninth season as Head Coach of the Rock in 2025-26 and holds the franchise record for most regular season wins with 83 victories, posting a career .606 winning percentage as Toronto's bench boss. His leadership and consistency continue to be cornerstones of the Rock's on-floor success. Matt has proven time and again that he's the right person to lead this team," said Dawick. "His commitment to the process and ability to get the most out of our group year after year makes this an easy decision."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress has announced the hiring of Melody Nua as assistant coach. A former collegiate standout entering her 16th year of coaching, Nua was a member of the Vegas Thrill coaching staff the last two seasons. "I'm very excited to welcome Melody Nua to the Mojo," Childress said. "With her experience in this league and deep volleyball knowledge, she will be a tremendous addition to the staff. Our players, organization, and community will all benefit from the expertise and passion she brings." Nua was a member of the Vegas coaching staff during the first two seasons of league play, where Childress served as the Thrill's starting setter. While in Vegas, Childress earned All-League honors and twice ranked in the top-five in total assists and assist average. Last season, outside hitter Hannah Maddux was fourth in the league in points (419) and points averaged (4.15). In 2024, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk established a league-season record 50.7 kill percentage, while libero Kylie Murr averaged 4.02 digs to rank second in the league.

League One Volleyball

Olympic gold medalist and LOVB Salt Lake Founding Athlete Haleigh Washington opens up about her recovery journey. From various recovery methods to finding perspective in tough moments, she shares how to set goals, reevaluate, and lean on your ¬Åwhy" to keep moving forward. Let Haleigh's story remind you that patience, gratitude, and resilience can carry you through any challenge.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from 2025 UFA Championship Weekend!







