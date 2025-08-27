Americans Announce NHL/AHL Affiliation

Goaltender Leevi Merilainen with the Ottawa Senators

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the team has signed an agreement with the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators for the 2025-2026 season.

"We're proud to once again team up with the Allen Americans as our ECHL affiliate for the 2025-26 season," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "Having a solid affiliate will be significantly beneficial to both clubs and provide a clear pathway to the NHL. We have the utmost trust in the leadership of Coach Steve Martinson and his staff, and we're confident they'll provide the right atmosphere for Senators players to continue to grow."

The Americans will begin their 17 th season of professional hockey this October. Over the previous 16 years of play, first in the Central Hockey League, from 09-10 to 12-13, and then in ECHL from 13-14 to present, the Americans have made five trips to the league finals and won four championships.

This will be the third time the Americans and Senators have signed an affiliation agreement. The Americans worked with Ottawa/Belleville in 2022-2023, and 2023-2024. In their relationship with Ottawa through Belleville, several key players have made stops in DFW including Goalie Leevi Merilainen, who has played a total of 14 games with the Ottawa Senators. 12 of the 14 came last year when he produced a record of 8-3-1, with a 1.99 GAA. Defenseman Donavan Sebrango, and Goalie Kevin Mandolese, have also seen action at the National Hockey League level.

Since becoming a Double A franchise in 2009-2010, the Americans have worked with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche while in the Central Hockey League, and the Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, and Utah Hockey Club since joining the ECHL.

" This affiliation has so much potential for the Americans," said Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Having many conversations with Matt Turek (Belleville Senators GM), and Sean McCauley (Manager of Hockey Operations Ottawa Senators), we know that they like the same style of play as we do in Allen. It's great to be able to work in concert to add elite players to our roster."

During the history of the franchise, the Americans have had several players who have made it to the National Hockey League including Jordie Benn (2009-2010), Aaron Dell (2012-2013 and 2014-2015), Derek Baribeau (2019-2022), Antoine Bibeau (2021-2022), Kevin Mandolese (2022-2023), and Leevi Merilainen (2023-2024). Daryl Bootland, Kip Brennan, Adam Pineault, and Alec Martinez played in the National Hockey League first, before playing with the Americans. Bootland was a part of back-to-back championship teams in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014. Alec Martinez was a part of the Americans squad during the NHL lockout in 2012-2013.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Wichita on Saturday, October 18th. Home Opening Weekend is October 24th and 25th when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Allen Americans will play two preseason games in October. Thursday, October 9th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, and Saturday October 11th in Tulsa.

