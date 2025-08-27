Railers Opening Weekend Features Block Party, World-Class Beatboxer, and Bluey Live at the DCU Center

Published on August 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) will launch its eighth season of professional hockey in Worcester with an entertainment-packed Opening Weekend presented by M&T Bank on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19 at the DCU Center.

"Opening night is always one of the most exciting evenings of the year," said Team President Kim Golinski. "We believe this upcoming season of Railers hockey will be the best yet, and we're eager to begin the year alongside our fans at home with some of the most engaging programming we've ever had for opening weekend."

Block Party Bash

The Railers will be hosting their annual Opening Night Block Party presented by BeatBox Beverages before the game on October 18th. The excitement begins on Commercial Street right behind the DCU Center from 4pm-6pm. Fans can expect food, vendors, live music outdoors at Off the Rails, and more to help kick off the eighth season of Railers hockey!

Beatboxer Breaks Down Opening Night

The entertainment continues once the puck drops as world-renowned beatboxer NaPoM performs during the first intermission of opening night. Known worldwide for his signature style and current residency in Japan, NaPoM, an international champion and one of the world's top beatboxers, will take over the first intermission with a dynamic, crowd-igniting performance.

Australia's Top Dog Comes to Worcester

Families won't want to miss Kids Opening Day, featuring a special appearance by Bluey, the beloved animated Blue Heeler from Australia. Bluey will be live at the DCU Center during the Railers' matchup with the Adirondack Thunder, with opportunities for fans to take photos during meet-and-greet sessions throughout the game. Timing details will be announced closer to the event.

Railers Season Eight Gets Underway

On the ice, the Railers face two heated divisional rivals to start their eighth campaign: The Maine Mariners on October 18th, and the Adirondack Thunder on October 19th. The Matchup with Maine kicks off the fifth season of the VIP Tires Rivalry Cup as the first of fourteen matches against the Mariners this season.

Tickets On Sale Now

Fans can purchase Opening Weekend Packs, which include tickets to one Opening Weekend game and one Worcester Hockey Heritage game now.

General public single game tickets for Opening Weekend will be available starting on Thursday, September 4th, while single game tickets for the rest of the 2025-26 season will go on sale one week later on September 11th. Fans can sign up for the single game ticket pre-sale, which grants access to single game tickets one day earlier, by following the link here.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.