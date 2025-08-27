Thunder Sign Defenseman Mathieu Boislard

Published on August 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mathieu Boislard to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Boislard, 23, played in 27 games last season with the Kelly Cup Champion, Trois-Rivières Lions and had one assist with 63 penalty minutes. During the 2023-24 season, the Fleurimont, Quebec native had three points (1g, 2a) and 95 penalty minutes in 30 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.

Prior to that, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound defenseman played 104 games with the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Binghamton Black Bears and had 38 points (7g, 31a) and 311 penalty minutes.

