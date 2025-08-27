Thunder Sign Defenseman Mathieu Boislard
Published on August 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mathieu Boislard to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Boislard, 23, played in 27 games last season with the Kelly Cup Champion, Trois-Rivières Lions and had one assist with 63 penalty minutes. During the 2023-24 season, the Fleurimont, Quebec native had three points (1g, 2a) and 95 penalty minutes in 30 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.
Prior to that, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound defenseman played 104 games with the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Binghamton Black Bears and had 38 points (7g, 31a) and 311 penalty minutes.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
ECHL Stories from August 27, 2025
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Mathieu Boislard - Adirondack Thunder
- Louie Caporusso Named Assistant Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Announce NHL/AHL Affiliation - Allen Americans
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Ashton Stockie - Jacksonville Icemen
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Cam McDonald for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Add Alyson Vecchia-Spooner, MS, LAT, ATC as First Female Athletic Trainer in Team History - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.