Worcester Railers HC Sign Cam McDonald for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cam McDonald to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

McDonald, 24, signs an ECHL contract with the Railers following a rookie season that saw him signed with the Bridgeport Islanders. McDonald played in 35 games for the Railers during the 2024-25 season, amassing 14 points (0G, 14A) in his time in Worcester. McDonald also saw action in 16 games for the Islanders at the American Hockey League level.

"Cam is the most versatile defensemen we have," Tuzzolino said. "What he lacks in size he makes up with heart and determination. He is going to be a giant piece on our blue line this year."

Prior to professional hockey, the 5'9", 174lb defenseman played five seasons with the Providence College Friars. Across his 162 career games at the NCAA level, he totaled 31 points (9G, 22A) along with a +14 rating. McDonald served as the captain for the Friars in 23-24, tying his career high in points at seven, and recording a new high in assists at six. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, McDonald split two seasons between the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL and Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League. With Muskegon, the Eagle River, AK native had 15 points (3G, 12A) in 59 games played to go with 37 penalty minutes and a +8 rating. With Kenai River, McDonald totaled 39 points (2G, 37A) in 59 games.

"It was an easy choice to come back to Worcester," McDonald said. "The DCU Center is unbelievable. We're able to play in front of great fans every night, and I think that's something that says volumes. It's hard not to want to be there and playing for the fans."

The Railers have announced twenty-three players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as McDonald joins Luke Pavicich, Anthony Hora, Jordan Kaplan, Riley Ginnell, Tyler Kobryn, Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-third signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

