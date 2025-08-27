Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Ashton Stockie

Published on August 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ashton Stockie for the 2025-26 season.

Stockie, 26, joins the Icemen after playing the past two seasons in Switzerland. Last year, Stockie recorded 11 points (2g, 9a) in 37 outings with Sierre HC. The 6-1, 203-pound center totaled 14 points (5g, 9a) in 62 games played in the Swiss League during his time with Sierre HC, the Bellinzona Rockets and SC Langenthal from 2002-2025.

Prior to his time overseas, the Stratford, Ontario resident played one collegiate season at Mercyhurst University in 2019-2020. In his final season in juniors, Stockie totaled 34 points in 34 games with the Ontario Junior Hockey League's North York Rangers.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

