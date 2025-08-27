"Sunday Fun Days" Bring Extra Fun to Mariners Games

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced that all Sunday home games in the 2025-26 season will be a "Sunday Fun Day." Each Sunday game will now feature concourse activities to add to the atmosphere at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The 2025-26 season features nine Sunday home games, all with a 3:00 PM puck drop, including the Home Opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Sunday, October 19th against the Reading Royals. "Sunday Fun Day" activities will include corn hole on the concourse courtesy of Port City Cornhole, facepainting by Cheeky Geek, and more. Minibar will also be on hand with a putting green at select games

"We're so excited to add Sunday Fun Days to our promotional schedule this season," said Mariners Director of Marketing Kathryn Horrigan. "Giving the Sunday game day experience an extra boost brings even more ways for fans of all ages to enjoy a Mariners game."

Sunday games also feature most of the postgame events throughout the season. The two "postgame skates with players" take place on October 26th and January 4th. Regular open skates are on March 29th and April 12th. The full team will sign autographs following the games on November 23rd and March 1st.

Sunday themes this season include (but are not limited to) Military Night (Nov. 2), Throwback Night (Nov. 23), First Responders Night presented by WGME (Mar. 1), Women in Sports (Mar. 22), Beacon's Birthday presented by Oakhurst (Mar. 29) and Fan Appreciation presented by Venture Solar. (Apr. 12)

Members of Beacon's Kids Club also receive special Sunday perks. More information on Beacon's Kids Club will be announced soon.

The full 2025-26 Promotional Schedule can be viewed here. All themes and promotions are subject to change.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM.







