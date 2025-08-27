Louie Caporusso Named Assistant Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones today announced that longtime Cyclone Louie Caporusso has been named the organization's next Assistant Coach. Caporusso joins Riley Weselowski's coaching staff after 13 seasons of professional hockey across North America and Europe. Caporusso, a veteran with over 500 professional games across six professional leagues, will rejoin the Cyclones as the team's assistant coach. The hiring marks Caporusso's official retirement from professional hockey and his first coaching position.

"It's an honor to accept my role as Assistant Coach with the Cincinnati Cyclones," said Cyclones assistant coach Louie Caporusso. "This city and team have grown dear to our family. I'm grateful to Coach Weselowski and the front office for the opportunity and I look forward to the season."

In his playing days, Caporusso was a four-year member of the University of Michigan, where he was an assistant captain in his senior season. Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (90th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Caporusso started his professional career with the Binghamton Senators (AHL). Caporusso played for eight more teams before finishing his career with the Cincinnati Cyclones. In four seasons with Cincinnati, the Toronto, Ontario native recorded 55 goals and 111 assists (166 pts) in 171 regular-season games played.

"Adding the right people to our hockey operations staff was a top priority for me when I accepted the job in Cincinnati," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "I was looking for an assistant coach who was young and hungry. A coach with morals and ethics aligned with mine, but whose perspective of the game was different.

"Louie was an elite offensive player throughout his career and throughout the interview process it was evident that he has a great mind for the game," Weselowski added. "Above all else, Louie is a great person and father and he will be an incredible asset for the Cyclones organization and an excellent resource for our young players breaking into professional hockey."

Caporusso joins the Cyclones coaching staff having already left his mark on the organization. His 166 points rank 7th all-time in franchise history. In addition, his 111 assists are fifth-most in Cyclones history, sitting behind former teammates Justin Vaive and Jesse Schultz.

