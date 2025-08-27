Bison Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on August 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today the team's 2025-26 promotional schedule.

The Bison embark on their second season of ECHL hockey with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 18. All fans in attendance receive a white rally towel and magnet schedule. All fans in attendance will be encouraged to participate in the White Out by wearing their white attire. In addition, the team will hold a Fan Fest leading up to opening faceoff. The full details for Fan Fest will be announced at a later time.

The 2025-26 season features returning favorites such as Military Appreciation Night (Oct. 25), Teddy Bear Toss Night (Dec. 6), Taylor Swift Night - Kelly's Version (Dec. 14), Star Wars Night (Jan. 10), Agriculture Night Presented by Evergreen FS (Jan. 24), Hockey is For Everyone Night Presented by Rivian (Jan. 25), New York Rangers Night (Feb. 21), and Pucks and Paws Night (Mar. 22).

New theme nights will be introduced such as Wrestling Night (Dec. 12), Spongebob Night (Dec. 27), Women in Sports Night (Mar. 6), Pink in the Rink (Mar. 20) and an Easter Sunday Game (Apr. 5). In addition, there will be a Peanuts theme on Teddy Bear Toss Night and a Route 66 theme on Agriculture Night. A mystery guest will headline the game on Jan. 18 and the Bison will hold the team's first-ever postgame concert for Country Night on Feb. 22. Full details to follow for Mystery Guest Night and Country Night.

The Bison will show their support to the community with outreach nights that highlight special members of the community. This includes Military Appreciation Night, Teacher Appreciation Night, Union Night, First Responders Night Presented by Country Financial, Healthcare Workers Night, Hockey is for Everyone Night, and Pink in the Rink.

The Bison will wear six specialty jerseys in 2025-26 beginning on Oct. 25 for Military Appreciation Night. The team will also wear specialty jerseys on Dec. 6, Dec. 27, Jan. 10, Jan. 24, and Mar. 20. Every specialty jersey will be auctioned off following the game with a portion of the proceeds donated to a non-profit organization.

309 Nights return every Friday home game featuring $3 Busch Light cans or sodas, $0 popcorn, $9 two slices of pizza and a $9 specialty t-shirt.

Sunday Family Fun Day returns every Sunday home game where kids eat free with a hot dog, bag of chips, cookie and a juice box. Following most Sunday games, fans will have the opportunity to partake in a free open skate with the Bison players! Skate rentals are available at $3.

For all three Wednesday games, a random concession discount will be announced prior to the game.

More details on theme nights and giveaways will be announced in advance of the game.

Individual tickets to all regular season games will go on sale later this summer.

Tickets for all Bison home games are currently on sale through Full Season Memberships! Pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Memberships include exclusive benefits such as 15% merchandise discount, flexible ticket exchanges, access to exclusive events with Bison players and coaches, and much more! Payment plans are also available for as low as $87 a month.

Group outings are also on sale for any individual game! Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, scoreboard recognition, and gameday experience opportunities! To secure your membership or group outing visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.







ECHL Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.