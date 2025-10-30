Maine Mariners Back on Home Ice this Weekend

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have a busy weekend ahead, playing three games in three days, including home contests on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The weekend homestand features a "Whiteout" and the annual Military Night, which includes the first specialty jersey of the season.

Before this weekend's home set, the Mariners travel to Glens Falls, NY to take on the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at 7:00 PM. It's the first of 14 meetings between Maine and Adirondack this season and just the Mariners' second road contest. They won 5-0 at Worcester to open the season on October 18th. Friday's game can be seen and heard on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, on FloHockey, Mixlr, and

MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

The venue shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena for Mariners and Thunder, Round II on Saturday night at 6:00 PM. It's a "Whiteout" and fans are encouraged to where white to complete the effect. The first 3,000 fans will receive a rally towel, presented by Mathews Bros. All white apparel, including jerseys, will be 20% off in the Mariners Merchandise Store.

On Sunday, the Mariners honor the men and women who serve our country with the annual Military Night, a 3 PM face off against the Reading Royals. To celebrate, the Mariners will wear Navy-inspired specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off via DASH.

The auction is currently open and will run through 5:00 PM on Sunday.

All Sunday home games are "Sunday Fun Days," featuring Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek Facepainting, and Minibar mini golf on the concourse.

Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.

The Mariners are 2-1-1 through four games this season, claiming three of a possible four points at home against the Wheeling Nailers last weekend. They won a convincing 7-3 game last Saturday night, behind Jacob Hudson 's natural hat trick, before falling 5-4 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Despite suffering the loss, the Mariners rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third period, tying the game late on Ty Cheveldayoff 's first goal of the season to force OT and earn the Mariners a point. The Mariners currently rank 2nd of eight teams in the North Division.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners are back on home ice to open November, hosting the Adirondack Thunder on November 1st and Reading on November 2nd.







