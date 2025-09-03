Fireflies Rally to Win Opener over Pelicans 11-8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies played from behind and rallied behind nine of the last 11 runs to beat the Pelicans 11-8 Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Fireflies hopped on the board in the top of the first inning. Asbel Gonzalez reached on a strikeout with a dropped third strike. After that he stole second and third, which allowed him to score with ease thanks to a Luke Nowak single.

Myrtle Beach didn't wait around long to counter. Ty Southisene and Matt Halbach drew a pair of walks to set the table with two outs. After that, Jose Escobar lined a single to score Southisene to tie the game. Then Angel Cepeda scorched a two-run double down the left field line to grant the Pelicans a 3-1 lead exiting the first frame.

Jose Cerice got the second started with another knock. The third baseman advanced to scoring position after a Hyungchan Um groundout. After that, Stone Russell laced a single down the right field line to plate Cerice and cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 3-2. It was Russell's 50th RBI of the 2025 season.

The Pelicans got a boost in the bottom of the fifth inning. Fraynel Nova balked home Matt Halbach from third before an Angel Cepeda two-run blast gave Myrtle Beach a 6-2 lead. Halbach was the last batter David Shields faced. The lefty walked a career-high three batters over 4.2 innings in the start.

Columbia matched the three runs in the top of the sixth. The Fireflies drew four walks, including three with the bases loaded to get back within a single run. Then in the home half, Ty Southisene singled to score Kane Kepley, who reached on a hit by pitch before Alexey Lumpuy parked a ball beyond the right field fence to give the Pelicans an 8-5 lead.

Columbia's bats didn't give up there though. They added another three runs in the top of the seventh. Tyriq Kemp was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After a steal and back-to-back ground outs, Kemp was at third. After that, Cerice drove him home with a single, then Hyungchan Um belted a single to set the table for Yandel Ricardo. A balk scored Cerice before Ricardo reached on a throwing error to bring Um home to tie the game. Columbia drove ahead in the fifth. Asbel Gonzalez reached on a throwing error and scored on a Luke Nowak single.

The Fireflies added another pair in the ninth. Russell tripled to plate Um and then Ramos lifted a sacrifice fly to give Columbia a 10-8 lead to hold.

Augusto Mendieta (S, 5) worked two hitless innings in relief to lock down the game. Columbia took the lead with Dash Albus (W, 9-2) on the bump. Albusa allowed a pair of runs in as many innings.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow afternoon at Pelicans Ballpark at 12:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (1-2, 4.12 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.69 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

