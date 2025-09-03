Pelicans Lose Series-Opening Slugfest to Fireflies, 11-8

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 11-8 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the first inning, Luke Nowak singled to score Asbel Gonzalez, giving the Columbia Fireflies (26-33, 62-63) a 1-0 lead.

Jose Escobar singled to plate Ty Southisene, and Angel Cepeda doubled to drive in Matt Halbach and Escobar, putting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (41-19, 66-58) ahead 3-1.

Stone Russell singled to score Jose Cerice in the second inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

A balk by Fraynel Nova scored Halbach, and Cepeda homered to drive in Jose Escobar in the fifth inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 6-2.

Jose Cerice singled to score Nowak, Russell walked to plate Ramon Ramirez, and Henry Ramos walked to score Cerice in the sixth inning, narrowing the gap to 6-5.

Southisene singled to score Kane Kepley, and Alexey Lumpuy homered in the sixth inning, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 8-5.

Cerice singled to score Tyriq Kemp, Yandel Ricardo reached on a throwing error by Brayden Spears (1-7) to plate Cerice, and a balk by Spears scored Hyungchan Um in the seventh inning, tying the game at 8-8.

Nowak singled to score Asbel Gonzalez in the eighth inning, giving Columbia a 9-8 lead.

Russell tripled to score Um, and Ramos hit a sacrifice fly to plate Russell in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 11-8.

Dash Albus (9-2) earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 2.0 innings with two runs allowed, and Augusto Mendieta secured the save.

Spears took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing four runs (one earned) in 2.2 innings, with Alfredo Romero, Edwardo Melendez, and Mathew Peters conceding seven runs combined.

Cepeda led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and four RBIs, while Escobar went 3-for-5. Lumpuy (1-for-5, homer) and Ty Southisene (1-for-4) contributed. The Pelicans went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 6-for-16, leaving eight.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday, September 3rd at 12:05 E.T. RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.69) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Kendry Chourio (1-2, 4.12) for Columbia.







