Lemos Leads Crawdads to 3-2 Win on Tuesday Night

Published on September 2, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads third baseman Kleimir Lemos

Hickory, NC- Kleimer Lemos' steal of home in the fifth inning proved to be the eventual game-winning run on Tuesday night, as the Hickory Crawdads claimed a 3-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs at LP Frans Stadium.

Lemos, making his LP Frans debut, doubled twice for Hickory (66-60, 33-28), scoring twice in the contest while picking up his first RBI in a Crawdads uniform.

The Crawdads got on the board in the second inning, as Josh Owens collected his second professional hit, a single to right, giving the 'Dads the team's first baserunner.

Lemos followed up the single with a double to right-center field that scored Owens, claiming third on a throwing error by the RiverDogs.

Lemos would score later in the at-bat, upping the Hickory lead to 2-0.

A second double by Lemos in the fifth inning would produce the game-winner for the Crawdads, as the first baseman stole home as part of a double steal with Paulino Santana.

Enrique Segura (2-4) picked up his second win for Hickory, tossing five-plus innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Geury Rodriguez pitched two critical frames to secure the win for Segura, as the left-hander struck out the side in the sixth inning before retiring Charleston in order to close the seventh inning.

William Privette earned his fourth save for Hickory, pitching two hitless innings for the winners.

The Crawdads' bullpen subdued the Charleston offense, surrendering just one baserunner in four innings of work.

Brayler Guerrero's two-run for homer in the sixth inning was the only offense for Charleston (66-60, 31-29) on the night. The RiverDogs managed just four hits in the losing effort, as Andres Galan (5-4) took the loss in the series opener.

Jesus Lafalaise gets the ball for Hickory on Wednesday night, as the right-hander goes against Jacob Kmatz at 7pm.

