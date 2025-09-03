Walks Doom FredNats in 9-5 Loss to Carolina

Published on September 2, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (31-27, 61-62) walked 12 Carolina Mudcats (30-28, 66-56) in a 9-5 loss to open the final week of the regular season on Tuesday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Brayan Romero walked four early and did not finish two innings in his start. The Mudcats tagged him for a run in the first inning and four in the second, as Eric Bitonti chased the righty with a two-out, two-run double. Andy Luis came in to limit the damage, but Carolina led 5-0 after two and 7-0 after three, following three more walks from Luis.

Behind a great start from the Carolina League's ERA-leader, Melvin Hernandez, the Mudcats built their lead up to 9-0 after six innings. Against the bullpen, though, the FredNats broke out out of nowhere and hung five runs on the board in the seventh. Nick Peoples launched a two-run home run off of Bjorn Johnson, notching his seventh of the year to make the game 9-5.

That's how it would finish, as the FredNats walked the second-most they have in a game all season and the most since the first weekend of the season against the same Mudcats squad.

Hernandez (10-5) got the win, as Romero (2-5) got the loss. With the win, Carolina climbed to a game back of first place, as the FredNats still lead the division with six games to play. Now, Fredericksburg turns its attention to Wednesday's game, handing the ball to Liam Sullivan in an 11:05 a.m. start.







