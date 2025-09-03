Lynchburg Ends Delmarva's Win Streak

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (49-77, 22-38) saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday as they were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats (68-57, 26-33), 14-2.

The Hillcats took an early 4-0 lead, with two-run base hits by Aaron Walton and Luke Hill giving Lynchburg the advantage after the first inning.

They went ahead 5-0 in the second on a single by Riley Nelson, with Juneiker Cacares scoring on an error later in the play.

Lynchburg scored three additional runs in the third inning to extend the lead to 8-0.

The Shorebirds scored their first runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI fielder's choice off Ike Irish's bat. Jordan Sanchez got his first hit and RBI in his Delmarva debut, making it an 8-2 game.

In the fifth, the Hillcats came back with four more runs to take their largest lead of the night at 12-2.

Sayer Diederich took the mound for the Shorebirds in the sixth and delivered another dominant performance, tying his career high with seven strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

The Hillcats scored two more runs in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Riley Nelson and a wild pitch. The Shorebirds went down in order in the bottom of the ninth and lost 14-2 in the series opener.

Will McCausland (1-1) earned the win for Lynchburg, while Twine Palmer (2-2) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds try to bounce back on Wednesday with Kiefer Lord taking the mound against Joey Oakie for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







