Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.2 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Fireflies kick-off their playoff preview with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:35 pm. LHP David Shields (3-1, 1.61 ERA) takes the hill for The Fireflies and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Alfredo Romero (3-3, 2.84 ERA).

Columbia returns home to play the franchise's first home playoff game Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. It will be game two of a best-of-three series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a neon rally towel presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES EARN 10TH SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON IN 1-0 WIN: The Fireflies cruised through a 1-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads behind five scoreless innings from Hiro Wyatt Sunday evening at Segra Park. It was the Fireflies 10th shutout of the 2025 season and their second 1-0 win of the year. Columbia got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Asbel Gonzalez ripped a linedrive base knock to right field before he stole second to reach scoring position. With two outs, Henry Ramos dribbled a grounder to short that Gavin Fien threw up the line. Ramos ran out the error to reach first safely and Gonzalez trucked home from second to break the scoreless tie. Hiro Wyatt spun one of his best starts of the season for Columbia. The righty worked five, two-hit innings without allowing a run. He didn't issue a walk and struck out five Crawdads. Wyatt also retired the final eight batters he faced before turning the ball over to the bullpen with a 1-0 lead.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Last Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 75 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

CAREER WEEK FOR RUSSELL: Tuesday, Stone Russell plated six RBI in the first four innings against the Hickory Crawdads. The productive evening powered Columbia to their first double-digit performance since May 3 against the Crawdads. It was Columbia's third six RBI performance of the season. Both Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa have also had a six RBI game this year. Ramirez and Figueroa both used the help of a grand slam to get their six RBI game in the first half. Russell followed it up with another pair of great outings Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday he drew three walks and drove in two runs and Thursday he plated four RBI for the Fireflies. Overall last week, Russell is 5-12 with six walks and 12 RBI in only three contests.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 6 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year just so happens to serve as a playoff preview for the South Division. The Fireflies will play a best-of-three series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning with a 7:05 pm game one at Pelicans Ballpark Tuesday, September 9. After that, the Fireflies will play game two at 7:05 pm September 11 at Segra Park. If a game three is necessary, it will be played Friday, September 12 at Segra Park. The winner of the three-game series will play against the North Division Champion in a best-of-three series from September 14-17.







