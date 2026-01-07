Battle at BullStreet Returns February 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Clemson University and University of South Carolina Athletic Departments, today announced that Segra Park will play host to the fourth Battle at BullStreet. The contest between The Tigers and The Gamecocks is slated for Saturday, February 28 at 3 pm.

"Our staff is thrilled to bring this rivalry back to The Midlands and to Segra Park," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "This is a great chance for Tigers fans and Gamecocks fans to enjoy a game in one of the top venues in Minor League Baseball. It also gives everyone an opportunity to see all the great developments that have happened in the district since our last game in September."

This is the fourth time the two schools have met at Segra Park and the previous three games have set regular season attendance records for the rivalry matchup. 8,986 fans saw the game in 2020, 9,070 watched the game in 2022 and 9,284 joined in for the 2024 game. Clemson has taken two of the three games at Segra Park, including the 2024 win, 5-4 in 12 innings after South Carolina tied the game with three runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public January 22 at 10 am. Members of each school's booster club will be able to purchase tickets beginning January 13 at 10 am. Fireflies Season Ticket Members and Corporate partners will also be able to purchase tickets in advance of the general public beginning January 20 at 10 am.

Clemson is the designated home team for the game. This means The University of South Carolina will be in the first base dugout and Clemson University will be in the third base dugout for the contest.

Fans unable to attend the game will be able to stream the game either on the ESPN family of networks or ACC Network. More details on the broadcast will be announced.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

