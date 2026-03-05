Fireflies Introduce New Ballpark Pass for 2026 Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies introduced their new Ballpark Pass ticket option for their 2026 season today. The Ballpark Pass is a cost-effective ticket package that gives fans an opportunity to attend all 66 Fireflies home games in their historic 10th anniversary season for one fee.

Starting at just $99, The Ballpark Pass provides access to tickets in the lawn and Home Run Porch sections of Segra Park for all 66 Fireflies regular season home games. Instead of buying tickets for each game, fans can just pay one fee and reserve tickets for the games they would like to attend. This is a one-time cost, not a monthly subscription. The Ballpark Pass gives fans the flexibility to experience games from different areas around the ballpark.

"This is our most affordable ticket package we've ever launched," Team President Brad Shank said. "We've created a flexible package for under $100 a year that allows fans to catch every big moment and highlight of our historic 10th anniversary season at Segra Park. This is a great option not only for individuals, but for families who like to spend their nights at the ballpark but need the flexibility to work around their busy schedules."

The Ballpark Pass comes in two options: a $99 pass for individuals and a $199 family pass that comes with four tickets per game. Both passes give fans access to nights like Opening Night April 7, Star Wars Night May 16, America's 250th Birthday Celebration July 2-5 and Bluey at the Ballpark August 8.

The Ballpark Pass is an entirely digital and self-service product that allows you to secure your spot for a game at Segra Park with just a few taps on your mobile device. To reserve your place for the best games of the season, click here.

Fans can also purchase discounted seat upgrades to elevate their experience at the ballpark. This means that if a fan wants to meet someone at the game, they can upgrade their seat from a lawn ticket for that individual game to sit with their friends so they don't have to purchase a ticket at the full cost.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7, against their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

