Try out to Sing the National Anthem at a 2026 Fireflies Game

Published on January 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are seeking singers and musicians of all ages to perform The Star Spangled Banner before Fireflies home games during its historic 10th anniversary season. The auditions will be held on designated days in February. Soloists and groups are both welcome to audition. Auditions are held by reservation only.

Those interested in auditioning must call or email John Oliver at 803-888-3007 or joliver@columbiafireflies.com to set up an audition time. Auditions must be scheduled in advance. National anthem auditioners under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Performance groups of 15 or more people are invited to perform the national anthem prior to a Fireflies game, but will see a different audition process.

The Fireflies will play 66 home games in 2026. Limited performance dates are available throughout the season and not all who audition are guaranteed a scheduled game date. Those who have previously performed the anthem at Segra Park are required to audition again. A Fireflies representative will reach out to those selected to perform in March after the conclusion of the audition process. Those who are selected to perform will receive four complimentary tickets to the game for the night of their performance.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

