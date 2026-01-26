Warbirds Front Office Takes Shape

Published on January 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds announced today the front office staff that will represent the organization for their inaugural season, which begins on Tuesday, April 14th against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Warbirds leadership team is anchored by:

Joe Ricciutti, Team President

David Lawrence, General Manager/Vice President - Business Development and Operations

Administration and Retail

Nathan Cantrell, Director - Business Operations and Retail

Ticket Sales

Jeremy Clardy, Vice President - Ticket Sales

Jason Leone, Manager - Box Office Operations and Ticket Package Sales

Dyson Beck, Account Executive - Group Sales

Noah Link, Account Executive - Group Sales

Wood Roberson, Account Executive - Group Sales

Jacob Herzoff, Account Executive - Ticket Sales

Marketing and Communications

Gianna Fiocco, Vice President - Promotions, Entertainment and Community Engagement

Aaron Bayles, Manager - Multimedia and Digital Operations

Chris Edwards, Manager - Broadcast and Media Relations

Olivia Butler, Manager - Special Events

Megan Thomas, Manager - Promotions

Rachel Koschatzky, Marketing and Promotions Assistant

Corporate Partnerships

Logan Jacobson, Director - Corporate Partnerships

Ryne Barnes, Manager - Partnership services

Food and Beverage

Liz King, Vice President - Food and Beverage

Mike Pittman, Coordinator - Food and Beverage

"When we set out to assemble the Warbirds organization, one of our primary goals is to be the best in class in all areas of our operation and our front office staff represents the very best in their respective departments," said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti.

"Our entire staff is looking forward to meeting and welcoming our entire community to the ballpark this summer in an affordable, family-friendly environment."

The Warbirds are the perfect place for your group to enjoy a night out at the ballpark, with a series of one-of-a-kind experiences that you cannot find anywhere else! From a business outing to thank clients, reward employees or an outing for your church, sports team or a birthday celebration, the Warbirds have something for everyone with group tickets starting at just $16.

To purchase your tickets, grab your Warbirds gear or to find the schedule visit WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.