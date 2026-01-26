Warbirds Front Office Takes Shape
Published on January 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds announced today the front office staff that will represent the organization for their inaugural season, which begins on Tuesday, April 14th against the Lynchburg Hillcats.
The Warbirds leadership team is anchored by:
Joe Ricciutti, Team President
David Lawrence, General Manager/Vice President - Business Development and Operations
Administration and Retail
Nathan Cantrell, Director - Business Operations and Retail
Ticket Sales
Jeremy Clardy, Vice President - Ticket Sales
Jason Leone, Manager - Box Office Operations and Ticket Package Sales
Dyson Beck, Account Executive - Group Sales
Noah Link, Account Executive - Group Sales
Wood Roberson, Account Executive - Group Sales
Jacob Herzoff, Account Executive - Ticket Sales
Marketing and Communications
Gianna Fiocco, Vice President - Promotions, Entertainment and Community Engagement
Aaron Bayles, Manager - Multimedia and Digital Operations
Chris Edwards, Manager - Broadcast and Media Relations
Olivia Butler, Manager - Special Events
Megan Thomas, Manager - Promotions
Rachel Koschatzky, Marketing and Promotions Assistant
Corporate Partnerships
Logan Jacobson, Director - Corporate Partnerships
Ryne Barnes, Manager - Partnership services
Food and Beverage
Liz King, Vice President - Food and Beverage
Mike Pittman, Coordinator - Food and Beverage
"When we set out to assemble the Warbirds organization, one of our primary goals is to be the best in class in all areas of our operation and our front office staff represents the very best in their respective departments," said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti.
"Our entire staff is looking forward to meeting and welcoming our entire community to the ballpark this summer in an affordable, family-friendly environment."
The Warbirds are the perfect place for your group to enjoy a night out at the ballpark, with a series of one-of-a-kind experiences that you cannot find anywhere else! From a business outing to thank clients, reward employees or an outing for your church, sports team or a birthday celebration, the Warbirds have something for everyone with group tickets starting at just $16.
To purchase your tickets, grab your Warbirds gear or to find the schedule visit WilsonWarbirds.com.
Carolina League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Try out to Sing the National Anthem at a 2026 Fireflies Game - Columbia Fireflies
- Warbirds Front Office Takes Shape - Wilson Warbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.