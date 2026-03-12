Fireflies Bring Back Capital City Bombers Brand in 2026

Published on March 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are bringing back The Capital City Bombers as an alternate identity for the weekend of July 10-12 at Segra Park for their historic 10th anniversary season. The Bombers played at Capital City Stadium near The South Carolina State Fairgrounds from 1993-2004.

"We understand how important Capital City Stadium and the Bombers are to the Midlands baseball culture," Fireflies Team President Brad Shank said. "We received feedback that many of our fans loved attending games at Capital City Stadium. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary season, it was natural to recognize and honor Columbia's rich baseball history and bring back a beloved brand with our own modern twist."

The Capital City Bombers were named after a group of B-25 bombers commanded by Colonel James Doolittle that trained in Columbia, South Carolina. This crew carried out the United States' first bombing attack on the Japanese islands that would eventually lead to the end of World War II. The group would become known as The Doolittle Raiders. Two South Carolina natives were members of the 16 crews that made up The Doolittle Raiders. Lieutenant Horace Crouch hailed from Columbia before graduating from Citadel and serving as the navigator on plane 10. Lieutenant William Farrow from Darlington piloted plane 16.

On the baseball field, the Bombers were piloted by manager Ron Washington, who later went on to manage teams at the major league level. After their first season as the Bombers in 1993, the club advanced to the playoffs six times across 12 seasons and won the South Atlantic League title in 1998 behind a 90-51 record. The club hosted memorable alumni such as David Wright, Scott Kazmir, Lastings Milledge, Ángel Pagán and Yusmeiro Petit.

Capital City Bombers Celebration Weekend presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services will have a jam-packed promotional slate. To start the week off, the Fireflies will throw back pricing on Thursday, July 9 with $0.25 hot dog night.

On Friday, July 10, the Fireflies will play as the Bombers and will wear a special, modern interpretation of the classic uniform with a black Bombers jersey and cap adorned with the retro logo. The first night of the celebration, Friday, July 10, the Fireflies will give away a bobble-plane of the B-25 Mitchell to the first 1,000 fans in attendance thanks to Cassell Brothers. Fans can purchase tickets to The Bombers first game since 2004 here.

The following night, the team will cap the night off with a dazzling fireworks display. Tickets are available for Saturday, July 11 here.

To close out the weekend July 12, The Fireflies will start with an early 1:05 pm first pitch to celebrate traditional baseball day games. The club will also have kids run the bases after the game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Tickets for the final game of Capital City Bombers Celebration Weekend presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services are available here.

As an official alter-ego of the Columbia Fireflies, Capital City Bombers merchandise will be available in the Mason Jar Team Store and online. The merchandise includes hats, t-shirts, jerseys and more and is available for purchase at www.fireflies.milbstore.com.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7, against their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

