Food Lion Feeds and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Kick off a Season That Helps Feed Hope

SALISBURY, N.C. - Food Lion Feeds and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are stepping up to the plate to nourish neighbors and strengthen families throughout Kannapolis, N.C., and surrounding communities. Established in 2014, Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion's hunger-relief platform dedicated to ending hunger across its 10-state footprint. Through this season-long partnership, every moment on the field will help provide meaningful support for families facing food insecurity.

"At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries," said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. "Partnering with the Cannon Ballers allows us to connect with more local families and hit a home run for hunger relief across Kannapolis, N.C., and nearby communities."

Each time the Cannon Ballers cross home plate this season, Food Lion Feeds will turn those moments of celebration into meals for families in need, donating 100 meals* to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Every run scored during the 2026 season will transform the energy of the game into nourishment for those in need.

"At its core, this partnership is about people," said Vince Marcucci, Chief Revenue Officer, Temerity Baseball. "It is about the families in our stands, the children in our schools and our neighbors who need support. Food Lion has always been more than a grocery store. They are a pillar of this community. Together, we are creating opportunities to turn the joy of baseball into tangible hope for those who need it most."

Fireworks, Family and Giving Back

Food Lion will serve as the official grocery partner for the Cannon Ballers' season-long Fireworks Food Drive. Fans who bring nonperishable food donations to designated games will be invited onto the field after the game to watch the fireworks with their families, creating memorable experiences while helping stock local food pantries.

Supporting Students and Strengthening Futures

During a Cannon Ballers Education Day game this season, Food Lion Feeds will donate 1,000 meals to local public schools that receive federal Title I funding, which provides additional support for schools serving students from low-income families.

Creating Moments That Matter Most

In both the spring and fall, Cannon Ballers players will join Food Lion Feeds to host grocery shopping sprees for families facing food insecurity. These events provide not only groceries, but also encouragement and reassurance during challenging times.

The Cannon Ballers will open their 2026 season at home on April 2, 2026, at Atrium Health Ballpark, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

*Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.







