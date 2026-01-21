Gift a Fireflies Surprise this Valentine's Day
Published on January 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release


COLUMBIA, S.C. - This Valentine's Day, Mason is spreading love across The Midlands. The Fireflies' mascot is playing Cupid and delivering Fireflies-themed Valentine's packages to select fans.

Each Valentine will contain a clear Fireflies mug, a capybara stuffed animal, a Fireflies unisex hat, a small bouquet of flowers and two Palmetto Citizens FCU Dugout tickets to Opening Night, Tuesday, April 7.

Mason and a member of The Fireflies staff will deliver 20 packages within 20 miles of Segra Park. Recipients can have the packages delivered for $85 on Thursday, February 12 or Friday, February 13 between 9 am-5 pm. Fans can purchase a package delivered by Mason here.

This year, fans can also pick up Valentine's Day packages from The Mason Jar Team Store at Segra Park for $65. Packages are available to pick up Monday-Friday from 10 am-5 pm. Note, packages picked up from the Mason Jar Team Store will not contain flowers. Fans can purchase a Valentine's Day package pick-up from The Mason Jar Team Store here.

There is a limited quantity of Valentine's available and they will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Those with questions about Mason's Valentines packages can reach out to Annika Slaby at aslaby@columbiafireflies.com or call her at 803-888-3010.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.

