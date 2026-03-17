Fireflies Reveal New, Flexible Kids Club Options

Published on March 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies revealed a new, tiered Kids Club membership plan for the team's historic 10th anniversary season today. This year, the Kids Club will have three separate options for the first time in club history, allowing fans to attend Sunday games, all weekend games or all 66 home games.

The three packages are the Navy Package, the Neon Package and the Mason's Glow Package. The Navy Package is $20 and comes with a free lawn ticket for every Sunday home game. Members who purchase the navy package will also receive a 15% discount at The Mason Jar Team Store and the opportunity to be a "Play Ball" kid. Members will also receive 10 SCU Kids Zone Inflatables Access Passes with the Navy Package.

The Neon Package will cost $40 per child and will include a lawn ticket to all Friday, Saturday and Sunday home games. In addition to the benefits of the Navy Package, members will also receive access to Kids Club Takeover Day, a swag pack for new and returning members and first access to pre-game experiences. Members will receive 20 total SCU Kids Zone Inflatables Access Passes with the Neon Package.

The top tier package, Mason's Glow Package, includes a lawn ticket to all 66 home games and costs $60. In addition to all the benefits in the previous two packages, Mason's glow Package members will also receive an invitation to a meet-the-team event, 25% off birthday party packages and will be placed exclusive pre-sale lists for baseball clinics and non-Fireflies events taking place at Segra Park. Members will receive 25 SCU Kids Zone Inflatables Access Passes with the Mason's Glow Package. The package has a value of $778 and is available for $60. Fans can purchase their Kids Club passes here.

"We wanted to provide flexibility so our fans could build a package that is the best fit for their family," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "Schedules are very busy for kids and families with sports, practices and other activities. We heard the feedback loud and clear that they wanted multiple options to fit their schedule and ultimately create more opportunities for their kids to make memories at the ballpark and become lifelong Fireflies fans."

In addition to the packages, the Fireflies are launching a Kids Club seat upgrade program. Members can upgrade from lawn tickets to premium seating for a discounted rate, ranging from $4 to $10 per ticket per game depending on location.

An adult ticket is required with the child's Kids Club ticket for admission.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7, against their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.







Carolina League Stories from March 17, 2026

Fireflies Reveal New, Flexible Kids Club Options - Columbia Fireflies

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