Howlers Release New Copa Identity

Published on March 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Lynchburg, Virginia is home to the new Hill City Howlers, who are proud to unveil their official Copa identity in partnership with Minor League Baseball, Luchadores Voladores de Hill City.

Luchadores Voladores de Hill City represents the fighting spirit, resilience, and passion that defines Lynchburg.

This identity blends the energy of lucha libre tradition with the proud history and culture of the Hill City, creating a bold new look that honors both heritage and hometown pride.

At the center of the identity is the luchador mask, a symbol of strength, heart, and determination. Every detail of the mask intentionally connects back to the city of Lynchburg.

On the crown of the mask sits a heart, paying tribute to Virginia's iconic "Virginia is for Lovers" slogan. This serves as a reminder that our city plays with heart and welcomes all with passion.

The chin of the mask features the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains, honoring Lynchburg's scenic beauty and its nickname as the City of Seven Hills. These mountains symbolize strength, stability, and the foundation our community stands on.

The eyes of the mask are outlined with train tracks, recognizing Lynchburg's historic role as a central railroad hub in Virginia during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Those rails carried people, goods, and opportunity through our city and today they represent connection, movement, and momentum.

The name "Luchadores Voladores" meaning "Flying Fighters" celebrates both the high-flying excitement of baseball and the fearless spirit of lucha libre culture. It's about bold plays, fearless competition, and putting on a show for the fans every single night.

This Copa identity is more than a jersey. It's a celebration of culture, history, and the relentless fight that lives inside Lynchburg.

Copa de la Diversión is an initiative by Minor League Baseball to embrace the Latino cultures and values within various MiLB communities. With nearly 100 participants, teams across the country institute an alternate identity that celebrates Latino heritage in the sport of baseball.

The program first launched in 2017 with four teams and has steadily grown since. The Howlers organization has participated in the program since 2022.

For 2026, the Hill City Howlers will embrace their Luchadores Voladores de Hill City branding for every Thursday home game during the season as part of their Taps and Tacos Special. Each Thursday, the Howlers will feature discounted tap beer and tacos at City Stadium.

Tickets and merchandise can be purchased at milb.com/hill-city.







